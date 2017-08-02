Hands-on sessions for students at firm

Groups of pupils from The Blyth Academy and Blyth Quays Trust schools enjoyed a range of practical demonstrations and activities during their visit to Maersk Training’s facility in the Port of Blyth.

The company specialises in training for the offshore wind, oil and gas and maritime sectors. A number of qualified trainers were on hand for the sessions, including the fire awareness one for older children pictured above.

The visit was part of a project to help pupils, and their parents and carers, better understand the opportunities available in the renewable energy industry.

Michael Bell, executive headteacher of the Blyth Quays Trust, said: “Everyone had an enjoyable, as well as an informative, time.

“A particular highlight during the visit was being introduced to sea survival and exploring the lifeboats.”