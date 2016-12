Hardy souls will be running off their Christmas excesses for charity.

The annual Boxing Day Dip, hosted by Newbiggin RNLI Lifeboat Station, will take place in Newbiggin Bay at 11am.

Participants can register on the day at 10.30am at the lifeboat house and on the promenade adjacent to Bridge Street. Refreshments will be available from the lifeboat station and sponsorship forms will be available.

Participants can fund-raise for a charity of their choice. For more information, call (01670) 817320.