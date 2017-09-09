Harmison wins golfing gold

An Ashington man is in full swing after winning gold at a major annual golf tournament.

He had previously won back-to-back championships run by the British Disabled Golf Organisation in 2013 and 2014, but his feat was far greater as he faced stiffer competition following the amalgamation of the BDGO.

“I knew I had a chance of winning,” said Kevin, 52, a retired PT instructor at the Hirst Welfare Centre.

“It’s great to be regarded as the best player in Britain and it’s a magnificent achievement.”

Kevin has been golfing for 35 years and now has a new target: “Our elite squad have played in three tournaments this year and next year we want to push ourselves to be the top team in Europe.”