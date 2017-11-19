Harvest for those in need

An autumn harvest of produce at Blyth’s Bede Academy will help those in need.

Every year, the school holds a Harvest Appeal to mark the season by collecting food and other items.

The students at the primary site collect for the local Blyth Foodbank and the secondary site focusses on the People’s Kitchen in Newcastle.

Plenty of items were collected this year and the People’s Kitchen collection van was full to bursting when they came to collect it.

The primary students were able to nominate their local heroes or people from the community they felt deserved a thank-you or kind gift.

Many nominations were received and each class had a ‘winner’ who later received a hamper of food made up by the students as a gift from the Academy.

The students found it a great way to say thank-you to those who serve them or to try to pick up the spirits of someone going through a hard time.

Martin Thompson, who co-ordinated the appeal, said: “This year’s appeal must have been one of our most successful. The students and staff responded with overwhelming generosity.

“It is always hugely encouraging to see our students’ compassion as they grasp opportunities to give out of what they have to help those in need.”

This year, the Academy has boosted the appeal by pledging to take a group of Year 13 students along with the principal, Gwyneth Evans, to the People’s Kitchen in Newcastle.

“Volunteers at the kitchen must be 18 and over, so we are waiting for a little longer to let more of our Sixth Form reach that landmark birthday.” Mr Thompson added.

“The Harvest Appeal is first of three which the Academy drives in the autumn term each year. This appeal marks a tremendous start to the year.”