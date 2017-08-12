Hat-trick of events scores for hospital

A family scored a hat-trick with a fund-raising football match for the hospital which cared for their mother.

Match for Margaret was organised by Neil and Helen Dickinson in memory of Helen’s mam Margaret Stewart, who was cared for on the palliative care unit at Wansbeck Hospital.

The event, held for the third year with the support of family and friends, raised more than £4,500 for the unit.

Margaret was a nurse herself, caring for elderly patients and also training young nurses.

Neil said: “Me and Helen simply could not have envisaged the unbelievable total. We actually raised in excess of £4,000 for Wansbeck Hospital palliative care unit with a similar amount going to Help Save Frankie Sherwood Appeal. I have to say that this is very much a team effort and without the help of a lot of people we simply couldn’t put on the event.”

He added: “We are very proud of where we have come and understand that the funds are being put to very good use in helping both patients and families.”Ward sister Leanne Hale said: “We are incredibly grateful to Neil and Helen and their family and friends for their on-going support of the Palliative Care Unit and appreciate the tremendous amount of effort that goes into organising an event of this scale.

“The support the Match for Margaret receives is just fantastic and we’re amazed and very grateful for the generosity of everyone involved. The event has raised an incredible amount for the unit over the last three years and the funds raised are being put to very good use and making such a difference to our patients and their families.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Neil and Helen and everyone who has supported the Match for Margaret.”

The donation to palliative care was made via Bright Northumbria which is the registered charity of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. The charity aims to provide the extras to care that are not provided through regular NHS funding.