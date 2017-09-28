Have fun and hear plans at hall’s open day

Residents will be able to hear more about the National Trust’s future plans for Seaton Delaval Hall at a free open day next week.

It will offer tours around the site to see where changes are planned – giving exclusive access to areas not currently open to the public.

The flamboyant Delaval family were renowned for their love of drama, mischief and playfulness and this is reflected in both the plans for the future and this open day.

Illusionist and magician Chris Cross will perform around the site and popular local storyteller Chris Bostock will be in residence with tales of mischief and mayhem.

In addition, visitors can tag themselves on the community map and enjoy free refreshments while chatting to staff and volunteers about the planned improvements and the next stages of conservation work required.

Emma Thomas, general manager of Seaton Delaval Hall, said: “We are really excited to share our ambitious plans with our neighbours and local community.

“They were instrumental in saving the hall and now that we have undertaken the essential – and not always visible – conservation work to secure this special place, we are keen to involve people in our next steps.

“This event offers an insight into our plans on lots of levels, from those who are keen to find out the detail to families looking for some fun after school.

“All those who attend will get a sense of what we’re trying to achieve and enjoy themselves in the process.”

What is being looked at is the next phase of the journey to rejuvenate Seaton Delaval Hall for future generations and showcase its original character as a place of theatre and drama.

Working with the Heritage Lottery Fund, donors and supporters, the National Trust is aiming to raise a further £7.8million to carry out more conservation work, restore elements of the designed landscape for more people to enjoy and create new facilities.

The open day will take place on Thursday, October 5, between 1pm and 5pm. For more information about it, call 0191 2379100.