Have your say on area bus services

Northumberland County Council is asking residents in the Stobhill area of Morpeth to put forward their views on local bus services.

A questionnaire is being distributed to homes, and made available in public venues, following a request by local county councillor Ian Lindley.

It is asking whether people use bus services and further questions are as follows: if they do, how often do they travel and what are the purposes of their journeys and if they do not, what would make them more likely to use a bus.

The survey also wants to know what people think of the services and what changes they would like to see to improve transport in the area for the future.

Coun Lindley said: “Local public transport is very important to communities, and I am very keen to see if there are any gaps in provision in Stobhill and whether what is already on offer can be improved.”

“While the Stobhill area is relatively well served by buses, we are very keen to know if there are any further needs that we can help with, or barriers that are stopping people from using public transport,” added Coun Ian Swithenbank, cabinet member for local services at the county council.

Surveys can be returned to the Stobhill Community Link iLearn Centre in Shields Road or Jan Chisholm, community transport officer, at County Hall by no later than Tuesday, January 31.

As well as the iLearn centre, the questionnaire is available to pick up at St Aidan’s Church and the children’s centre in Stobhillgate.