Have your say on key site in town

Residents are being invited to have their say on the next stage of plans for the Portland Park site in Ashington.

It is being delivered by Arch on behalf of Northumberland County Council. The main building at the site was set to be the new headquarters for the local authority.

However, the relocation was stopped when the new Conservative-led council kept its manifesto pledge to retain County Hall in Morpeth following the election in May.

Public consultation sessions will take place on Wednesday, September 20, and Thursday, September 21, between 1pm and 7pm at Unit 1, Wansbeck Square, off Station Road. Residents’ views will inform a new masterplan for the town.

County council leader Peter Jackson said: “The county council is determined to work with local people to create a new centre to the town which the community can be proud of and as well as the consultation on Portland Park, I can confirm that we will deliver the £2.9million makeover of Hirst Park and that the council has committed funds to further develop the £190million Ashington to Newcastle passenger rail connection.

“The future for Ashington and the surrounding area is definitely exciting.”