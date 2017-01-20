Headline act shows commitment to Bedlington

Classic soul songs such as Mustang Sally, Destination Anywhere and In the Midnight Hour will echo around Bedlington this summer as The Commitments are announced as the latest headline act to be featured in the Northumberland Live series of festivals.

It’s the second year that Northumberland Live at Bedlington has taken place. Last year, Johnny Hates Jazz and Modern Romance entertained the thousands of people who turned up to enjoy the free spectacle and it is expected that this years headliners will bring a lot of soul to the town’s Gallagher Park on Saturday, July 29.

The soul band’s front man, Dave Finnegan, got his big break in 1991, landing the part of Mickah Wallace, the crazy drummer bouncer in the iconic Commitments, movie which went on to become a massive global hit. In the true spirit of the film, Dave has meticulously formed his own band casting each member for their character and astounding musical abilities to spread the word of Otis Redding, Wilson Picket and other apostles of soul.

The event has been made possible by partnership working between Northumberland County Council, East Bedlington Parish Council and West Bedlington Parish Council, with the support of Bedlington's county councillors, to provide the necessary funding.

Coun Val Tyler, cabinet member for arts, leisure and culture at Northumberland County Council, said: “Northumberland Live in Bedlington is back again and it’s bigger and better than ever. We received fantastic feedback after last year’s festival as it really brought the local community together. Once again, we are looking forward to a fun, family affair with entertainment for everyone, great live music and a wonderful community atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.”

Organiser Mel Jackson said: “The Commitments are a real sing a long act which will have everyone up on their feet dancing. More acts will be announced soon and together with our media partners at Metro Radio we promise everyone at Northumberland Live at Bedlington a fantastic soulful day out for all the family.”

If you would like to be involved in the festival get in touch via the Facebook page or email northumberlandlive@gmail.com