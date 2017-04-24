Health officials to pass on expertise to help other trusts

A health trust is using its expertise in patient feedback to help other NHS trusts around the country.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has developed a comprehensive programme to capture real-time feedback from patients while they are still in hospital, with responses shared with teams within 24 hours.

All feedback is used to improve the quality of services.

And now officials are using their techniques to help other trusts develop and improve their own patient experience programmes.

In partnership with The Patient Experience Network, Northumbria Healthcare is now working with nine other NHS organisations to share best practice and support other parts of the NHS to develop their own bespoke patient experience programmes.

Annie Laverty, director of patient experience at the Trust, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this partnership work with colleagues from all corners of the UK which will allow us all to share learning from what our patients tell us and truly embed this far and wide across the NHS.

“Our approach at Northumbria has always been about understanding what matters most to our patients, encouraging our teams to own and lead improvements and to foster a positive mind-set to make things even better.

“By coming together with partners across the UK, our aim is create a meaningful community of practice that is focused on scaling up patient experience in the NHS, both in terms of the approach to measurement and in the tangible improvements delivered by really listening to what our patients say.”

Over the next 12 months, Northumbria will support each of the nine organisations with bespoke training and access to all the evidence-based resources and reporting mechanisms which are at the heart of Northumbria’s success story.

They will also visit the North East to see first-hand how the programme works at Northumbria and receive mentoring and support to roll-out the programme locally in their own areas.

Angela Hillery, chief executive of Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Working with Northumbria provides us with an excellent opportunity of taking our programme to the next level.

“We see lots of advantages of developing our approach to patient experience measurement, together with other enthusiastic organisations as part of a supportive network.”

