Health trust to hold a recruitment day

A recruitment day is being held for nurses and midwives interested in a career at a health trust.

A range of nursing and midwifery opportunities at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust will be showcased at the event at North Tyneside General Hospital on Saturday, from 9am to 11am.

Roles are available, not only at the hospital, but across the trust, covering a wide range of specialities including acute medicine, acute elderly care and rehabilitation, children’s nursing, community nursing, oncology, midwifery and surgery.

Elaine Henderson, interim deputy director of nursing, said: “We’re really proud of the opportunities we offer to our nursing and midwifery staff and were absolutely delighted to be named as the best trust in England for staff career progression and promotion.

“Growing and developing our own workforce is very important to us and we’re passionate about nurturing our own people to allow them to move forward and develop in their roles.

“From caring for a patient who’s just undergone surgery, to visiting a patient in their own home to help them manage a long-term condition, we provide the most varied and rewarding experiences for nurses and midwives looking for a new challenge at every stage of their career.

“At Northumbria, your area of work is not set in stone.

“We’d urge any nurses and midwives interested in talking to us to pop along on April 1 to meet our team and find out more.”

Anyone interested in attending the event, should click here