Hearing date is set for murder accused

Two people have appeared in court for the second time following the death of a Cramlington teenager on Christmas Eve.

Owen Kerry died after being stabbed in Cramlington Working Men’s Social Club, located in the Village Square area of the town, on Christmas Eve.

Lyndsey Harper, 36, of Queens Gardens, Annitsford, and Brian Cahill, 35, of Northern Terrace, Dudley, were arrested and both of them were later charged with murder.

They appeared before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court on December 27 and last Thursday, they appeared before a judge at the same court.

Both only spoke to confirm their names and no pleas were entered.

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan QC, adjourned the case. A pre-trial preparation hearing has been listed for January 24.

Owen, 19, was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, but died at the hospital as result of his injuries.