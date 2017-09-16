Heart transplant cyclist strikes gold

A man who underwent heart surgery almost three years ago has won gold in a cycling tournament in Scotland.

In 2014, Mick Bradshaw, 66, had a heart transplant and six months later rode in the Transplant Games.

Recently Mick, from North Seaton – a former electrical fitter who turned his attentions to building bicycle frames for six years – competed in the same games competition held in North Lanarkshire and won a gold medal.

Mick, who was in the 60-69 age group, said: “I was delighted. I’m on my bike five to six days a week averaging about two hours a session and I’ve started riding 10-mile races again for the first time in 25 years.

“Since the transplant, my health is absolutely sparkling.”

Mick has set himself further targets. Next year, he has an eye on competing in the veterans national championships and the Transplant Games, followed by the World Transplant Games in Newcastle in 2019.

Meanwhile, Mick and his wife Maria are urging people to join the NHS Organ Donor Register.