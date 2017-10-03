Help put back light in someone’s life

Volunteers are needed to help put some light into people’s lives.

The Northumbria branch of Samaritans wants to recruit local people willing to give up a few hours overnight or in the early hours, two or three times a month, so that people always have somebody to talk to.

The Ashington-based group comprises about 40 people, of all ages, who respond to some of the 5.7milion calls for help that the charity receives every year across the UK and Ireland.

It says that for those who are finding life difficult, night-time can be particularly long and lonely.

Volunteer Marysia, who joined Samaritans as a listener, prefers to do a late night because it fits in with work and family.

She said: “To be able to listen to people when they need our service the most is everything to me. I’m able to be there for people who don’t want to worry friends or family in the middle of the night. It is such a privilege and rewarding.”

All volunteers receive full support and training to ensure they are confident and equipped to listen to others.

Anyone interested can go along to an information event on Saturday, at 7pm in Ashington. Contact northumbriasa maritans@yahoo.co.uk or ring 07561 447616.

The Samaritans number – 116123 – is free to call from any telephone, including mobiles without credit. Each call is treated with complete confidentiality and the number doesn’t show up on any bills. People can also email or text if that is how they prefer to keep in touch.