Helping to clean up area of Ashington

Volunteers came together to clean up an area of Ashington.

Members from the Heart of the Hirst Tenant & Resident Group carried out the community litter pick.

The effort, around the Hirst area of Ashington, was supported by and Ashington Town Council and Northumberland County Council as well as several young people from Northumberland YMCA.

More than 25 bags of rubbish and fly-tipping was collected.

Heart of the Hirst Tenant & Resident Group is made up of volunteers who work with a number of organisations in the town to improve the Hirst area of Ashington.

Carol Brown, from the group, said: “We were delighted with the turn-out as we know litter frustrates many residents.

“Hopefully, these efforts, together with the town council providing more litter bins in the town, will encourage a change of attitude to the dropping of litter.”

The litter pick has been part of a wide range of events that have taken place in 2017 to mark the 150th Anniversary of Ashington led by the Town Council.

There have tree planting schemes a number of musical performances as well as the recent placing of a Mining Wheel as an entrance feature to the town.

For more information on the Heart of the Hirst Group please call (01670) 457 751.