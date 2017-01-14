Helping to provide building blocks for education

Youngsters have been given an insight into work on a housing development.

Ascent Homes opened up its new development to pupils from New Delaval Primary School, in Blyth.

A total of 14 visits saw 140 pupils get access to the Plessey Green development, situated next to Blyth Golf Course, where they were taken on show home visits and escorted site tours.

While on site, pupils were given the opportunity to learn first-hand how to read a site map, gain mathematical skills, such as working out deposit percentages and how many bricks it takes to build a house. They also learned about health and safety.

Claire Scott, head of sales and marketing at Ascent Homes, said: “We fully appreciate the impact that construction can have on the surrounding neighbourhood and therefore it is very important to us to be able to build up a relationship and trust with our site neighbours.

“In this instance, we saw an ideal opportunity not only to engage with the local community, but also to provide valuable educational experiences.

“The site visits have gone extremely well, sparking excitement amongst the pupils.”

Paul Struthers, deputy head teacher, said: “We were delighted when Ascent Homes first came to the school to lead an assembly and talk to the pupils about the work it is doing.

“As the children had lots of questions and were very curious about the building work which they can see from school, we were thrilled when they offered us the chance to go out on site.”

“We couldn’t think of a better way to fuel their interest, whilst enriching their curriculum, than to experience first-hand life on a construction site. I would like to thank the Ascent Homes’ team for the positive contribution they have made to the school and our pupils.”

Plessey Green is scheduled to complete in August.