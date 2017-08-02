High praise for region’s mental health services

Mental health and disability NHS services in the North East have been praised as some of the best in the country following a new study by a care watchdog.

Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW) was commended by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after a comprehensive, nationwide review of all specialist mental health services.

John Lawlor, chief executive of Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW).

NTW chief executive John Lawlor said he was very encouraged by the findings of the study, but stressed that the trust is well aware it has a lot more to do to improve services for the North East community.

He added: “It has always been our ambition to provide support that equals the best in the world and these latest comments from the CQC are very encouraging.

“This is down to our amazing NHS staff, who work incredibly hard day-in day-out.

“We felt very humbled to get our ‘outstanding’ rating last year. That said, we know there are still areas where we must improve and we won’t rest until everyone we serve gets the very best care possible.

“Ultimately, the best judges of what we do are the people and communities we serve. We will continue to listen to, work with, and support both them and our colleagues to grow and improve our services – together.”