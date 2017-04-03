High scores for trio of care homes

Three Barchester-run care homes are celebrating after they all performed strongly in a nationwide survey of care home residents.

It was compiled by research company Ipsos MORI with input from the home operators taking part, the National Care Forum and Care England.

Each establishment was given an overall performance rating (OPR) based on residents’ feedback across four broad themes – staff and care, home comforts, choice and having a say, and quality of life.

The Woodhorn Park and Station Court care homes in Ashington achieved OPR scores out of 1,000 of 942 and 915 respectively.

The Meadow Park home in Bedlington was given a score of 921. The national average was 880.

Joanne Young, general manager at Woodhorn Park, said: “All of our scores across the four themes in the survey are really positive, which shows that life for our residents is happy and fulfilling.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to complete it and provide their feedback.”

Ray Robson, general manager at the two other care homes mentioned, said: “It’s great residents value the care they receive at both Meadow Park and Station Court.

“While we’re really pleased with our scores, we are committed to continually improving our services and the survey helps us to do that by giving us direct resident feedback.”