History-making twins turning 21

Twin girls who were among the first in the country to be cared for by specially trained neonatal nurses standing in for doctors will soon be celebrating a landmark birthday.

Christy and Emily Wharton were born on November 7, 1996, in Ashington General Hospital.

Emily Wharton.

They were immediately taken to a special care baby unit in the hospital as they were five weeks premature and they stayed there for seven days. They were featured on the front page of the Leader.

The care they received was at the time a pioneering approach to infant care.

Christy and Emily – who both attended St Benet Biscop Catholic High School in Bedlington, now St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy – live at home in Ashington with their mum Laura, stepdad Adrian and younger brother Colm.

They are both doing university degrees in Newcastle. Emily’s subject is business studies and Christy is studying maths.