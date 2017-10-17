Hospice support ‘has been amazing’

A Bedlington resident has praised St Oswald’s Hospice for its family support before and after the death of his wife.

Aled Evans first went to the facility in Gosforth in May this year when his wife Emma, 42, was admitted to the adult inpatient unit for end-of-life care.

Aled Evans pictured with his daughters.

Emma – who had sarcoma, which is in a rare grouping of cancers – died in the hospice in July.

During the recent Hospice Care Week, Aled spoke about the support that Emma, himself and their two children, eight-year-old Carys and four-year-old Gwen, have received.

He said: “At the end of May, Emma was in hospital and it was suggested by our Macmillan nurse that she go to the hospice.

“When I looked around St Oswald’s, it wasn’t what I expected. I thought it would just be a place for Emma to come to die, but I was amazed by what it had to offer.

“The care and support Emma received was excellent, but the staff and volunteers were also there for me and our two daughters.

“The family support team helped me to talk to the children about what was happening to their mum and also provided one-to-one support to the girls.

“The support from St Oswald’s has continued since Emma’s death. For example, Gwen and Carys have benefitted from one-to-one sessions with the bereavement team and group sessions with other children in similar situations.”

For more information about the hospice or to make a donation, call 0191 2469123 or visit www.stoswaldsuk.org