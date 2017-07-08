Housing developer starts work on two new sites

New showhomes have been unveiled by a housing developer at two sites.

Miller Homes has marked the official launch of its Barley Meadows development in Cramlington and Broadoaks in Bedlington.

Prospective buyers can see the four-bedroom Seeger and Tressell showhomes at Barley Meadows, or the four-bedroom Tressell showhome and five-bedroom Buttermere viewhome at Broadoaks.

Prices at Barley Meadows – which is less than a mile-and-a-hal from Cramlington town centre – start at £137,950. The development consists of 192 two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

Prices at Broadoaks – which features three, four and five-bedroom homes – start at £218,950.

Andrew Somerville, regional sales manager at Miller Homes North East, said: “We have seen great demand across all of our South East Northumberland developments in recent months and with a great range of housetypes available at Barley Meadows and Broadoaks, these latest developments are set to be highly sought-after.

“We have created three stunning showhomes and a superb viewhome which demonstrate to buyers the high standards that every Miller home is built to and will help to show what life can be like at these new developments.”

For more information on Barley Meadows in Cramlington call 03331 229 450 or for details on Broadoaks in Bedlington call 03332 221 910.

Alternatively visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east