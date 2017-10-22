Hub team hope to win UK award

A health facility in Northumberland will go head-to-head with other accolade-winning built initiatives from across the UK next month at the 2017 Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards Grand Final.

The six winners from this year’s annual RICS Awards, North East – which were held in April – were recognised as the region’s most inspiring and community beneficial built projects.

Wansbeck General Hospital’s state-of-the-art training centre known as DASH (Dinwoodie Assessment and Simulation Hub) was successful in the infrastructure category.

Each UK region hosts an annual RICS Awards and the winners from the 12 regional heats go forward to be considered for the overall UK award in their respective category.

DASH, which was officially opened by the Duchess of Northumberland in November 2016, is equipped with the latest technology and patient manikins and provides advanced training for staff and NHS employees from across the region.

Purpose-designed with two six-bed bays and multiple teaching areas, it also has an on-site control centre that allows assessors to monitor the progress of those being trained.

The 2017 RICS Awards Grand Final will be held on November 2 at InterContinental London Park Lane hotel.