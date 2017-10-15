Hundreds go along to hall’s open day

A free open day to give the public some details about the National Trust’s future vision for Seaton Delaval Hall attracted a big turnout.

It offered tours around the site to see where changes are planned – giving exclusive access to areas not currently open to the public.

Illusionist and magician Chris Cross performed around the site and popular local storyteller Chris Bostock read some tales of mischief and mayhem.

Visitor experience manager Siobhan Falkous said: “We were delighted to welcome nearly 1,000 visitors to Seaton Delaval Hall for our open house event.

“It was great to see so many people from across the local community and share our hopes for the future.

“There was a hugely positive response to the plans and we are now considering how we can incorporate this kind of event into our future programming.”