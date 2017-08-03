Hundreds in park for music festival

Have your say

Crowds flocked to Bedlington on Saturday to enjoy the second Northumberland Live of the year.

The family-friendly festival took place in the town’s Gallagher Park, with headline act The Commitments performing soul classics such as Mustang Sally, Destination Anywhere and In the Midnight Hour.

Bedlington-based The Sleeze Sisters. Picture by Keith Newman

Other musical entertainment on the bill included the West End 80’s Mania Show, UB40 tribute band Ultimate 40, Pacific, The Sleeze Sisters, The Understudies, Just So and Unplugged.

As well as the musical attractions, those who went along enjoyed a wide range of quality food from local suppliers and a family activity area.

The event was made possible by partnership working between Northumberland County Council, Active Northumberland, East Bedlington Parish Council and West Bedlington Town Council.

Meanwhile, five-year-old Oliver Jackson has received another accolade in recognition of his work following the Northumberland Live event at Blyth in June.

On stage at Northumberland Live. Picture by Keith Newman

He set a fine example of good citizenship by helping the organisers pick up litter.

The special civic award – a certificate and a voucher to buy toys – from Blyth Town Council was presented by the Mayor John Potts and Deputy Mayor Kath Nisbet.

Coun Potts said: “It is a pleasure to present this civic award to Oliver for outstanding community service in keeping the Northumberland Live festival tidy.

“I hope that his example will make others think about how they dispose of litter.

Oliver Jackson receives his civic award from Blyth Mayor John Potts and Deputy Mayor Kath Nisbet. Picture by Keith Newman

“We are very pleased to have such a responsible young person in our town.”

As people left the event, Oliver picked up crisp packets, cans and other rubbish that been dropped on the ground.

His mum, Victoria Young, said: “Oliver did this totally unprompted and lots of people gave him money to thank him.

“I was almost in tears when he said he’d like to donate the money to charity. I’m so proud of him.”

Crowds enjoy Northumberland Live at Bedlington. Picture by Keith Newman

Mel Jackson, event manager for Northumberland Live, who also helped with the litter pick, said: “Oliver was upset that so many people had left litter in the park where he plays so he made sure that he did his bit to put it right.”