Hundreds of homes planned for farm site

Concerns have been raised about a proposal for more than 300 new homes at a site in Northumberland.

The full planning application for 327 residential properties at a site on the southern edge of Guide Post and to the north of Choppington Village has been submitted by Dysart Developments Ltd and Arch (Development Projects) Ltd.

It would deliver a mix of types and sizes, including two, three and four-bedroom houses in the terraced, semi-detached, and detached format.

The site’s main vehicular and pedestrian access would be taken from the A1068, at a point slightly south of the access to Whinney Hill Farm.

The applicants say the site comprises of ‘a series of large arable fields of low nature conservation value’ and the new residents would ‘help to sustain existing facilities within Guide Post’.

But a group of residents living nearby believe the proposal would not be good for the local area.

One of the objectors, Mark Fenwick, said in his response: ‘Road noise from cars, vibrations from heavy goods wagons and buses passing already impact our quality of life and this situation will be exacerbated if more than 300 homes are built on a road that struggles with current demand.

‘Local services, especially the health centre, are already strained and appointments are difficult to get.

‘The view and environment, which were our main reasons for wanting to live in this location, would be destroyed.’

Lyn Weatherhead’s response included the following: ‘A substantial amount of the ‘open aspect’ of living in a semi-rural village would be lost to more urban sprawl.

‘There would be further loss of wildlife and its natural habitat.

‘How would already stretched local schools cope with extra intake?’

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicants says the proposed development would provide a significant contribution to the future supply of housing that is required in the area covering Guide Post, Stakeford and Choppington.

It adds: ‘The site is in a sustainable location and benefits from a good range of nearby services and facilities that are within walking distance.

‘The proposed development would deliver major economic benefits to the locality and wider community, including in the order of approximately £5million in Council Tax and New Homes Bonus over a period of six years’.