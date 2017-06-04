Impressive total inspired by Arthur

Members of the leek club and High Street Social Club in Blyth have come together to raise a significant amount of money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A total of £5,225 has been brought in over the last couple of years from raffles, donations and club nights – all inspired by fund-raiser Arthur Kidd, who died last year after being diagnosed with cancer.

Macmillans Northumberland fund-raising manager, Sarah Goldie, with Arthur Kidd.

The charity also thanked Arthur’s wife, family and friends for their part in raising the funds.

Macmillan’s Northumberland fund-raising manager, Sarah Goldie, said “Arthur was a wonderful man and I had the pleasure of meeting him.

“This is an amazing example of people coming together – having fun, but at the same time making a tremendous difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.

“We are so grateful to all those who helped make the events such a success.”