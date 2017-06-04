Impressive total inspired by Arthur

Members of the leek club and High Street Social Club in Blyth have come together to raise a significant amount of money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
A total of £5,225 has been brought in over the last couple of years from raffles, donations and club nights – all inspired by fund-raiser Arthur Kidd, who died last year after being diagnosed with cancer.
The charity also thanked Arthur’s wife, family and friends for their part in raising the funds.
Macmillan’s Northumberland fund-raising manager, Sarah Goldie, said “Arthur was a wonderful man and I had the pleasure of meeting him.
“This is an amazing example of people coming together – having fun, but at the same time making a tremendous difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.
“We are so grateful to all those who helped make the events such a success.”