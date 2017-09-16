Increased police presence in the North East after London attack

There will be increased patrols in the Northumbria Police area following yesterday’s terror attack in London.

Last night, Prime Minister Theresa May said that Britain’s terror threat level was being raised from severe to critical, indicating a further attack may be imminent after the Parsons Green tube bombing.

Twenty-nine people including a young boy were injured when the bomb partially detonated and sent a ball of fire along a carriage of a District line train at Parsons Green, west London.

After the announcement, Northumbria Police Chief Constable Steve Ashman, said: “This heightened threat means the public here in the Northumbria Police area will see an increased policing presence at key locations.

“This means the public will see more armed police officers at train stations, metro stations, transport hubs and other high footfall locations. This increased security is to protect and reassure the public.

“The number of officers on duty, both armed and unarmed, has been increased significantly to provide a reassuring presence. This will remain in place for as long as is necessary.

“In some parts of the country the military may be deployed to provide visible protective security patrols, however there are no plans at this stage for the military to be deployed in the Northumbria area.

“There will be an increase in the numbers of armed police officers on patrol in our region to protect the public and that is being supported by police colleagues from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

“The safety and security of our communities remains our priority and we are working with partners, central government and other agencies across the country to keep the public safe.

“We will be reviewing security measures at events across the Force area this weekend to ensure there is an appropriate policing presence.

“We would ask the public to remain calm but alert. If you see anything that causes you concern, report it immediately to the police.”