Inquiries continue after woman raped in her home

Police are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries after a woman was raped in her Northumberland home by an intruder.

Officers were called to an address in the North Seaton area of Ashington at around 1.50am yesterday following a report of the victim being attacked. The offender is described as a white male, around 5’5” and of slim build.

Extra officers are on patrol in the area and they are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and speaking to residents to reassure the community.

DCI Helen Anderson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This has clearly been a hugely distressing incident for the victim and we have specialist officers working with her to offer support at this incredibly difficult time.

“We know the community will be shocked by what has happened and I would like to affirm that we are doing all we can to identify and arrest the offender. We ask the public to remain vigilant at this time, check the security of their premises and contact police immediately if they have any concerns.”

Andy Huddleston, from Northern Area Command, said: “Incidents of this nature are very rare but they quite rightly cause great concern in our neighbourhoods.

“As such we are working closely with the local authority and community leaders to reassure residents.

“Officers carry out regular patrols throughout the area and the community can expect to see extra officers making inquiries and undertaking high visibility patrols to prevent crime.

“If anyone has any information they think may be useful to our investigation then I would ask them to get in contact with us by calling 101.”