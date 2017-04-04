Inspirational women are honoured in Ashington

Thousands of people turned out to honour inspirational women in Ashington.

Ashington Town Team held the event after funding from the Celebrate Lottery Fund.

Attendees were able to celebrate and honour more than 90 inspirational women including Olympic gold medallist Katherine Copeland, football’s famous mother Cissie Charlton, Kelly McDougal, Kath Dickinson, plus businesswomen Natalie Baldry, Dawn Watts, Jacqui Henderson CBE, campaigners Lisa Dunn, Julie Carr, missionaries Mary Laidlow and more.

Mayor of Ashington, Coun Avril Chisholm, said: “In a turbulent world it is inspiring to know there are so many good role models in our town, from mothers and grandmas, to brave women fighting cancer, women who have dedicated their life to working for their community and women who have become great leaders, sports people and businesswomen.”

The day started with entertainment from the Doo Wop Dollies followed by Ami Vaziri and Youth Harmony Choir.

People crowded on Station Road to see the presentation and to browse around the quality market, enjoy the funfair rides and get their face-painted.

The event kicked off the monthly market in Ashington which will be held on the last Saturday of every month on Station Road.

The Inspirational Ashington Women were also showcased in a Digital and Photography exhibition held on Wansbeck Square with recorded interviews from Cissie Charlton and Bothal Primary school children.