Investment gears firm for growth

A Cramlington-based automotive cleantech firm has invested more than £1million in the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities at its headquarters.

A market leader in the design and manufacture of electrified powertrain systems for the electric and hybrid vehicle industry, AVID Technology Ltd has now added a state-of-the-art electronics surface mount (SMT) manufacturing facility and new test equipment.

This is set to increase production of automotive electronics and powertrain technology and enable the company to diversify into the robotics and power generation industries.

The new SMT line is designed to meet the rigorous quality demands of the company’s customers.

The facility incorporates a dedicated clean room with full electrostatic discharge protection.

The high-speed precision technology allows AVID to assemble electronic devices in an accurate and repeatable manner for a huge range of applications.

Ryan Maughan, managing director of AVID Technology Group Ltd, said: “Our strategy is to increase turnover to £50million in the next three to five years as a specialist supplier of technology for electric vehicles, robotics and industrial electronics by growing our presence in the field of systems electrification.

“The new investment in our manufacturing facility is backed by our expertise in power electronics, conversion, battery management, and motor control.”