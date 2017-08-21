Invitation to attend tasty NCS event

Have your say

Groups of teenagers who are taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) initiative this summer are holding a charity cake sale that is open to the public in Blyth on Wednesday.

A variety of sweet treats will be made and a vast selection of gift sets, hampers and vouchers will be available via a raffle.

The event will be held on the premises of Blyth Sports and Social Club, Coomassie Road, between 11am and 4pm.

All money raised will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support and children’s charity Barnardo’s.