It’s party time down on the farm

One of Northumberland’s top visitor attractions celebrates its 20th anniversary this weekend.

Once the North East’s largest egg producer, Whitehouse Farm Centre is now known as one of the leading animal parks and tourist attractions in the region.

And on Saturday and Sunday, the centre is throwing open its gates to host a birthday bash.

There are lots of activities, competitions and new attractions taking place throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, everyone’s favourite Bat Super Hero will be swooping by, along with Hopscotch Entertainment, which will be providing music and party games, followed by Magician Magic Steve on Sunday.

Visitors can also get hands-on feeding and grooming the animals, watch sheep getting sheared for the summer, enjoy a tractor-trailer ride or get to grips with the go-karts, adventure playground, bouncy castle, soft-play barn and the donut dash slide.

Operations director Karen Lovatt said: “We’ve accumulated a loyal following of friends and supporters in two decades so this weekend’s birthday party is all about saying thank you to everyone as we celebrate this important milestone.”

The first 20 party goers to arrive on both days will receive free entry, and the farm has also discounted tickets by 20 per cent, in keeping with the birthday theme. It is also giving away 20 pairs of free tickets on Facebook and visitors will have the chance to win their own birthday party at the farm in a competition.

Join in the fun from 9.30am until 5pm each day.