Jesse has something to smile about

Ashington schoolboy Jesse Webb had plenty to smile about when he won through to the final of a joke-telling competition.

The 11-year-old, who goes to Thomas Bewick Campus, was one of 20 youngsters in the Voice Box comedy awards final at Speaker’s House, Westminster.

He delighted the packed audience of politicians, parents and children with his joke: What do you call an apple pie when it’s in jail? In custardy!

Jesse, who was presented with a Voice Box finalist certificate, said: “I am overwhelmed that I have been given the opportunity to come to such an important place.

“The fact that I am where the Government rules from really excites me and I am even a little bit nervous!”

The annual competition is organised by the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists.