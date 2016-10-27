Journey of Lindisfarne

For more than three decades Lindisfarne was one of Tyneside’s favourite bands, and audiences in Blyth now have the chance to get up close and personal with two of its leading lights.

Fans at the town’s Phoenix Theatre on Saturday will hear first-hand how the band was formed, the story behind the hits and how they set a record for the most performances at Newcastle City Hall.

The Lindisfarne Story 2016 is written and performed by drummer/founder member Ray Laidlaw, and Billy Mitchell, front man for the final eight years of the group. They will tell tales of the band and perform acoustic versions of some of its iconic songs, such as Meet Me On The Corner and Fog On The Tyne.

The show uses archive photographs, seldom seen TV appearances and a narration that guides the audience through almost 50 years of friendship and rock and roll history.

Drummer Ray Laidlaw remembers an earlier visit to Blyth with his previous band Brethren. He said: “We played the Yacht Club in South Harbour. It was a great gig, but I must have been the only drummer ever to get seasick within a harbour.”

Tickets are available from www.phoenixtheatre.org.uk or the box office.