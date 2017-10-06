Kate’s hair-raising charity donations

A woman recently lost her long locks in aid of two good causes.

Kate Watson chose to do a Macmillan Cancer Support Brave the Shave as the charity took very good care of both her grandparents on her mother’s side when her granddad (known in the family as Beep-Beep) became ill with cancer.

Kate Watson before the head shave.

She was also motivated to carry it out by the death of friend Jo Moore, who was in the year above her at the Institute of Technology in Sligo, Ireland. Kate is currently in the third year of a four-year degree in creative design.

The head shave took place at Chic Hairdressing, Bedlington. As well as raising more than £350 for Macmillan, the 20-year-old donated a plait that was between nine and 10 inches long to the Little Princess Trust.

This charity provides real hair wigs free of charge to children across the UK and Ireland who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment.

Kate, who lived in Bedlington and now lives in Widdrington Station when she is not studying, said: “Braving the shave brings awareness to the fact that there is a battle against cancer out there and there are people willing to fight against it either for themselves, for people they love or loved ones who have passed away.

Kate Watson after the head shave.

“And a girl with long hair brings a lot more awareness as her hair is part of her identity.

“On the day of the shave I was very scared, but I was not going to back down as I would be letting down the people who have supported me from day one onwards.

“Natasha and her personnel at Chic Hairdressing were wonderful. They treated me and my hair with such care and comforted me, making me less nervous about losing my hair.”

After feeling even a slight breeze and always wearing a bandana in the first few days after the head shave, she says she has now ‘grown a liking’ for having short hair.

Kate added: “I would like to thank the GCF (Galway Christian Fellowship) in Ireland, especially Sandy and Peter, New Life Christian Centre in Morpeth, Nissan, but most importantly my parents, who supported me from the time when I first had the idea to being there in the hairdressers when I was having my head shaved.”