Katie’s dog rescue was ‘meant to be’

When Katie King first laid eyes on Teebo during her holiday in Greece, he was howling as he was chained up in the heat with no water or food.

Although locals and tourists had been setting the grey-and-white dog free and giving him food and water, she felt she had to act and she found a charity to rescue him.

Katie King with her dogs Pandora, Teebo and Charlie. Picture by Jane Coltman

It made the arrangements so he could be flown to Manchester and he had an operation just a few days later.

Although his injuries will give him premature arthritis, Teebo – previously Desperado – is recovering well and he has settled in nicely at his new home in South Beach, Blyth, with Katie, her husband Paul and their other two dogs, Charlie and Pandora.

Fund-raising to pay for his operation has reached the £1,000 mark and after speaking to South Beach landlord Colin Royal, a family fun day will take place at the pub on Tuesday, August 1.

Katie said: “Teebo was in a very bad way and I could tell he had dislocated knees as I’ve had the same injury.

“My friend kindly let me unchain him and take him to her villa and later that day, I realised I couldn’t put him back on the chain.

“After my husband and friends at home provided me with some useful contacts, I got in touch with a few charities in the country. The one run by Lorna Shea responded and she arranged for Teebo to be picked up.”

With the Kings paying the required fees, she sorted the legalities of getting him chipped and having the necessary tests.

After he arrived in the UK, the couple was told by vets that Teebo had multiple bone fractures.

However, Katie said: “Since the operation, his recovery is going well. He’s putting weight on nicely and using all four legs, and he quickly settled into his new surroundings.”

She added: “The Greece holiday was last-minute and as I was able to spot the dislocated knees, I feel it was meant to be. Our fund-raising target is £1,812 for the vet bill and any extra money donated online will go to Lorna’s charity.

“I have been absolutely moved by the support we’ve received from friends and complete strangers.”

The family fun day, which is being named Teebo Tuesday, will take place between 11am and 3pm. It will include a dog show that will be judged by the team at Peggy’s Parlour in Blyth.

A number of businesses have already donated to the raffle and tombola and any extra funds raised will go to a local dog charity. Businesses can email katiemel127@icloud.com to find out more.

To make a donation online, visit www.gofundme.com/TeeboDesperado