Kick-off for work on major scheme

Work has kicked-off on a major new facility for the community of Stobhill in Morpeth.

Ward county councillor Ian Lindley helped to get the construction under way, along with representatives of other partners in the project.

The first phase of the £165,000 scheme on land behind the Barnabas Centre on Ninth Avenue will see a multi-use games area built.

It will be run as a community resource for recreational sport and play. Young people will be able to play a range of sports, including basketball and football, in the purpose-built environment.

This area will also be bookable for club and organised activities.

Development of the site was first proposed eight years ago as part of a detailed regeneration project for Stobhill commissioned by Coun Lindley, from which the Stobhill Stakeholders’ Regeneration Group was formed.

He said: “This first phase of a multi-use leisure project is a great milestone in the development of this scheme, which I have been championing for a number of years.

“I’m delighted to see work getting under way and look forward to seeing the area complete and operational.”

The overall Stobhill Field project is a partnership between Northumberland County Council, site owner Isos Housing, local charity Barnabas Safe and Sound, Active Northumberland, Morpeth Town Council and other members of the Stobhill Stakeholders’ Regeneration Group.

Most of the funding will come from the county council.