Kids get planting as free packs arrive

Hundreds of free trees have been sent to schools and community groups across Northumberland thanks to the Woodland Trust.

In the North East, 116 schools and 41 community groups successfully applied for the packs (available in small, medium and large) from the conservation charity.

They are funded by Sainsbury’s, IKEA FAMILY, players of People’s Postcode Lottery and Yorkshire Tea.

In addition, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has supported the Woodland Trust to provide packs for state funded primary, first and middle schools in England.

The schools that received a pack in the latest round included Bedlingtonshire Community High School, Blyth schools Horton Grange Primary, Newsham Primary and Morpeth Road Primary Academy, St Peter’s Catholic Academy in Cramlington, Pegswood Primary School, Mowbray Primary School in Guide Post, Cramlington Village Primary School and Central Primary School in Ashington.

The Stakeford Scout Group also received some free trees.

The deadline to submit applications for the next round is Friday, September 8. For more information, including details about the packs, visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/freetrees