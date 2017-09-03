Kirkley Hall to host annual North East Dog Festival

The annual North East Dog Festival is back next week at a new rural venue.

Kirkley Hall Campus in Ponteland will host the event on Saturday, September 9.

The family fun day will feature dogs shows, have-a-go activities, a funfair, education marquee, main ring displays and more than 150 trade stands.

One of the trade stands will feature event sponsors and holiday lettings company cottages.com offering advice to property owners considering opening their homes to dog-loving holidaymakers.

The main attraction this year will be The Kipperridge Gundog Display Team, performing in the North East for the very first time.

Tickets are £5 per person, with under 16s free. Parking is free and opens at 9am, with show gates opening at 10am.

Visit www.northeastdogfestival.com for more information and to get your tickets online.