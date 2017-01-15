Label recycling boost for business

A new waste-saving scheme has been launched at Coca-Cola European Partners’ (CCEP’s) Morpeth site.

The business will recycle around 70 tonnes of waste each year from the production of its glacéau smartwater bottle labels.

For this initiative, it is linking up with Viridor, a recycling, renewable energy and waste management firm, labelling and packaging solutions company Avery Dennison and PET UK, a leading plastic processor.

During the production process, self-adhesive labels are carried on a transparent plastic (PET) liner, before being applied to the smartwater bottles.

Instead of becoming waste, the liners can now be retained and used to make new products such as PET staple fibre, strapping and thermoformable sheets, which can then be used to make trays.

The initiative is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of the factory in Coopies Lane by approximately 80 to 100 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. This equates to approximately 15 homes’ electricity use over a year.

Jane Buckley, operations director of CCEP in Morpeth, said: “With the recent site investment in Morpeth considerably increasing production capabilities, it is more important than ever for CCEP to reflect on its waste management as a business.

“This initiative will be an effective step in recycling more of our waste and working towards our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of the drink in the consumer’s hand.

“With around half of the total carbon footprint of our products coming from packaging, we are determined to set the standard for sustainability in this area and we were one of the first UK businesses to sign all three of the Courtauld Committee pledges.

“We are very excited to be working with some of the biggest organisations in the packaging and recycling spheres and they share our commitment to support the circular economy.”

CCEP’s Morpeth factory is the sole site in the UK to produce glacéau smartwater, which first launched in 2014.