Labour wins out in conferences

The annual party conference season is over – can I hear a few audible groans of relief? – and when MPs got back down to work at the House of Commons this week there was inevitably a lot of talk about what went on in the conference halls at Brighton and Manchester.

Much of the chatter, of course, surrounded the completely contrasting style and atmosphere of our own Labour Party conference as opposed to the disastrous one stage-managed so badly by the Conservatives, which prompted many to reflect that what went on in Manchester was simply a mirror image of how they are running the country.

They were in turmoil from the beginning to the end of their conference, fighting and arguing among themselves over Brexit and, more fundamentally, who should be leading their party, and therefore right now, the government.

So at a time when, in her own words, Britain needs “strong and stable” leadership as we head into a crucial stage of the of negotiations about the UK leaving Europe, Mrs May is delivering anything but, and her hold over the Conservatives looks more fragile and tenuous by the day.

By complete contrast Jeremy Corbyn was in total control of our party conference.

Indeed, one respected BBC commentator was reported as saying that the conferences made the winners (of the 2016 election) look the losers and vice-versa.

What Brighton did unquestionably show is that, unlike the Tories, our party is firmly behind our leader; that a growing number of people across the country share that view, and that beyond a shadow of doubt we are the party in waiting and preparing for government.

No doubt Mrs May will be moving heaven and earth to re-establish her authority over her party and to kick her opponents and challengers into the long grass.

So many believe, however, that it is simply a task beyond her.