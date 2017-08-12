Landlady Sharon’s a community hero

Landlady Sharon Herron is the toast of her pub, after picking up a community award.

Sharon is the driving force behind a host of events at the Keel Row in Seaton Delaval.

Now her achievements have been recognised with an Achievement in Community Life Award from Seaton Valley Council.

Sharon started fund-raising at the Keel Row in 2012, in support of a regular customer who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

In their first year, collecting for McMillan nurses, customers raised £3,800 in one coffee morning. Sadly, in 2014 the customer died but the pub continued to hold an annual coffee morning in his memory.

In the following four years of fund-raising, they have raised more than £18,000.

In 2014, the pub won a community hero award for the North East and was awarded £5,000 to spend in the community. In 2015, it was awarded a further £1,500 that was distributed to various local charities and good causes.

The pub operates its own mini bus donated by Age Concern. It is used to pick up elderly customers who don’t often get out, to meet at the pub for a discounted lunch.

It holds a community carol service and last year collected food items and toiletries during the run-up to Christmas, which were given as hampers to families in need in the area.

Every year, the pub asks for donations of Easter eggs for children who are in hospital. More than 500 were collected this year.

Sharon also operates a drop-off point for a food bank service for a local church.

Council chairman Stephen Stanners, who presented the award, said: “It gives me great pleasure to present this award to Sharon in recognition of the outstanding contribution she makes to community life in Seaton Valley.”