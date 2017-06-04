Landlord appoints new executive director

A new executive has been appointed to lead the growth strategy for recently formed Karbon Homes.

Charlotte Carpenter joined the landlord from a background working in economic development and regeneration roles in the North East, and previously for the Scottish Executive in Edinburgh.

Most recently, she worked for regionally-based landlord Home Group for seven years, where she was director of strategy, policy and communications.

Karbon Homes was formed last month through the merger of Isos Housing, Cestria Community Housing and Derwentside Homes. Some of the properties it owns and manages are in Northumberland.

Charlotte said: “It’s good to be here at the start of the journey with a blank sheet of paper, building on the impressive track record of the legacy organisations that formed Karbon.”