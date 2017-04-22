Landlords invited to forum meeting

Landlords and agents in Northumberland are being invited to a forum helping outline current issues.

The free event will be held at Blyth Civic Centre, on Wednesday, April 26, from 5.30pm.

It aims to update landlords on any new legislation, highlight any industry issues and demonstrate the services on offer to landlords. A guest speaker from accountants Robson Laidler will give a presentation on tax updates.

Julie Young, strategic housing manager at Northumberland County Council, said: “This event is a key date for landlords from across the county. It will give them essential industry information, as well as allowing them the opportunity to meet up with other landlords.”

Any landlord or agent wishing to attend should email privatesectorhousing@northumberland.gov.uk with your name and address, or call (01670) 622299.