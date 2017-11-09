Latest Brexit survey results

Angels for Europe members stood by the market cross in Bedlington to ask passers-by their views on Brexit.

Out of the people who responded to their questions, 53 had voted Leave and 22 had voted Remain.

Lynda Mc Kenna with the postal lobby envelope to Ronnie Campbell MP in Blyth, showing a 6.1 per cent swing Leave to Remain.

Some angry passers-by shouted that the group should stick by the democratic result of the referendum and one of the people who voted Leave said that we are paying too much money to the EU – where MEPs claim their expenses and do nothing but sit on their rear ends.

On the other side, others were equally forceful.

One Remainer said emphatically that leaving would be a disaster for Britain and the UK would end up being a third-world economy.

Meanwhile, Angels for Europe has announced that its surveys so far have revealed a 6.1 per cent swing among respondents from Leave to Remain.

This is the message that was sent by members of the group to their MPs across the four parliamentary constituencies of Northumberland in their DIY lobby of the House of Commons activity on October 24.

The letters were posted at noon, when anti-Brexit groups were lobbying in London.

In Alnwick, the letter was posted to Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, in Blyth it went to Ronnie Campbell MP, in Morpeth it went to Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery and in Riding Mill it went to Hexham MP Guy Opperman.

Angels’ facilitator Bridget Gubbins said: “We have analysed the results of our surveys from 370 respondents and although most Leavers and Remainers are fixed in their views, some are re-thinking.

“This seems to be because of the negative information now coming to light, particularly about the full economic consequences of leaving the EU.

“There is a slight but definite swing throughout Northumberland of 6.1 per cent from Leavers to Remainers.”