LEISURE: The situation has changed

I recently read your article about increasing memberships at Northumberland County Council sports centres, (News Post Leader, December 8).

I can not pronounce myself on the whole county, but certainly I can on what I have seen in person at Ashington.

This article might have been true in October, but from my experience it could not be further from the truth now.

I frequent the gym and spa and I must report that it is like a ghost town since the county council raised or changed its prices in the month of November.

The spa, which was £15 a month, is now asking £25 a visit. That it might have been too cheap before, I might be led to agree with, but had it been higher I wouldn’t have joined.

As an OAP is my pension going to be raised so that I can afford the spa? I doubt it.

WS Thornton

Newbiggin-by-the-sea