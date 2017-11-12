Lest we forget - Blyth remembers the fallen

The people of Blyth turned out in force today to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Large crowds gathered at the cenotaph in Ridley Park for the annual Service of Remembrance.

Taking the salute.

The parade forms up this morning in front of St Cuthbert’s Church, Plessey Road, marching off to the cenotaph via Ridley Avenue and Park View. The route was changed this year to shorten the distance.

A service of remembrance was held at 10.45am, with a two-minute silence at 11am followed by the laying of wreaths.

A Remembrance Sunday service was also held at Cowpen, where wreaths were laid.

A silent tribute.

Paying respects.

Artillery standing by.

Remembrance Sunday at Blyth.

Remembering the fallen.

Remembrance Sunday at Cowpen. Picture by Ron Dobson