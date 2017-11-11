Lest we forget - Northumberland falls silent on Armistice Day

People all over Northumberland fell silent this morning to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A two-minute silence was held at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to remember all those who gave their lives in war.

Laying a wreath at the Newsham and New Delaval service.

The residents of Newsham and New Delaval held their Remembrance service today, conducted by the Rev Richard Pringle, of St Bede's Church, Newsham.

A service was also held at Blyth war memorial, where wreaths were laid and the Armistice Day silence observed.

Armistice Day falls each year on November 11 to mark the day in 1918 when the fighting in the First World War was stopped.

The Allies and Germany signed an armistice in a railway carriage in the Forest of Compiegne in France at 5am. Six hours later, at 11am, the conflict ceased.

The guard of honour.

King George V announced that a two-minute silence would be observed in 1919, four days before the first anniversary of Armistice Day. The silence continues to be observed every year on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Services are being held throughout south east Northumberland on Remembrance Sunday tomorrow.

In Blyth, a parade forms up at 10.15am in front of St Cuthbert’s Church, Plessey Road, marching off at 10.35am to the cenotaph at Ridley Park, via Ridley Avenue and Park View. The route has been changed this year to shorten the distance.

A service of remembrance will be held at 10.45am, with a two-minute silence at 11am followed by the laying of wreaths.

A tribute from the children of New Delaval Primary School nursery.

In Ashington, the Remembrance Day parade will assemble at the Royal British Legion, on North Seaton Road, at 10.15am and march to the Memorial Garden on Kenilworth Road, via Station Road, for the service at 11am.

It will be led by Ashington Colliery Band and include members of the Legion, veterans, Ian Lavery MP, Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland Steve Harmison, the civic head of Ashington and members and staff from Ashington Town Council.

A memorial service takes place at St Nicholas Parish Church in Cramlington at 10.15am followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial in the village at 11am.

A service will also be held at St Andrew’s Church, Bothal, at 3pm on Sunday.

Residents of Newsham and New Delaval pay their respects.