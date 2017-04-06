Let’s celebrate the best of our tourism offer

South-east Northumberland may not always get the same plaudits as further north in the county when it comes to tourism.

But a key motivation for the Northumberland Tourism Awards, launched this week by the Leader and its sister papers, the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and Berwick Advertiser, is to ensure that the whole of the county’s visitor industry gets the recognition it deserves.

That’s why we need you, our readers who are so proud of their communities, to help us by identifying businesses and attractions for this inaugural celebration of tourism in Northumberland, from north to south and east to west.

When we ran a reader vote on the county’s best beaches two years ago, it was Cambois that came out on top and there is plenty more worth visiting along the coast, from Newbiggin down to Seaton Sluice.

Coming inland, the south-east of the county is host to two top attractions built on the region’s mining heritage – Woodhorn Museum and Northumberlandia.

Whether you run a tourist business yourself or work at a visitor attraction, or just know of someone in the industry that goes that extra mile, we want to hear all about them.

Not only will it ensure that this area gets its dues among the county’s best, but the winners will also make the shortlist for the North-East awards.

