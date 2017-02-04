Lifeboat station looking to make key appointment

A life-saving organisation is looking to make a key appointment to its team.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is looking to recruit a lifeboat operations manager to head up its lifeboat station at Newbiggin.

Newbiggin Lifeboat Station is the oldest operational lifeboat boathouse in the United Kingdom, dating back to 1851.

The crew, all volunteers, are headed up by a lifeboat operations manager and deputy launching authorities, supported by a shore crew team.

Heather Malkin, RNLI volunteer advisor, said: “The main focus of our recruitment campaign is to look within the community and find somebody with the required skill sets who would like to get involved with our lifesaving organisation.

“The new recruit will receive ongoing training which will equip them to undertake the role to the best of their ability and enable them to embrace the rewarding challenge of saving lives at sea.’

“Applicants will need some previous maritime experience together with good communication and leadership skills, and enjoy being part of a team.

“All of our volunteers take real pride in fulfilling a valuable and vital role within their local communities and we’re really looking forward to hearing from like-minded people.’

“The RNLI is also hoping to recruit extra people to help in its lifeboat station shops and to volunteer as fund-raisers.”

For more information about the individual opportunities, email heather_malkin@rnli.org.uk or apply online at www.rnli.org/volroles

Heather added: “We’re seeking enthusiastic people who may have some spare time and are looking for a new challenge.

“Our shop volunteers gain valuable experience in areas such as customer service, stock display and cash handling and our fundraisers help to organise fun events and raise money within the local community.

“Full training is given for all our roles and it’s a great way to meet new friends and enhance your CV while helping to raise vital funds and awareness for our lifesaving charity.”